9th Circ. To Rehear Mexican Father's Bid To Stay In US

By Rae Ann Varona (March 23, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Mexican father got another chance at deportation relief after the Ninth Circuit vacated a panel ruling that said financial hardship his two U.S. citizen children would face if their father were deported to Mexico wasn't enough to cancel his removal....

