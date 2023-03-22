Sysco Not Bound To Arbitrate Teamsters Pension Fight

By Emily Brill (March 22, 2023, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Sysco Indianapolis LLC's contract with a Teamsters local does not compel the company to arbitrate pension-related grievances, an Indiana federal judge has ruled, saying the company does not have to submit to arbitration in a dispute with the union over retirees' eligibility for certain early retirement benefits....

