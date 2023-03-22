NLRB Prosecutors Eye Revised Amazon Access Rule

By Braden Campbell (March 22, 2023, 9:55 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board prosecutors found merit on Wednesday to allegations that Amazon sought to thwart union organizing by limiting off-duty workers' access to its facilities after settling a previous suit over a similar policy, among other claims, signaling another possible labor lawsuit....

