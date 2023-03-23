Boston Scientific Says University 'Poisoned' $42M Patent Trial

By Jasmin Jackson (March 23, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Boston Scientific is asking a Delaware federal court to wipe out a "poisoned" $42 million patent infringement verdict against it in a suit brought by the University of Texas, while the university is attempting to double that award....

