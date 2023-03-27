Woman Keeps Ford Asbestos Verdict For Now

By Collin Krabbe (March 27, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge tacked over $66,000 in interest onto a woman's $275,000 jury win against Ford on claims that asbestos in its products led to her husband's death, but held off on deciding whether the verdict will be reduced because the woman received $6.9 million in related settlements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS