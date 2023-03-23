Gerber Wants Class Decertified In Formula False Ad Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 23, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Gerber asked a New York federal judge to decertify a class of parents who claim the company falsely marketed its baby formula as endorsed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and helpful in preventing the development of allergies, saying buyers can't prove they suffered financial damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS