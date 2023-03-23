Stitch Fix Faces Stockholder Suit Over Direct Sale Losses

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 23, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of online fashion retailer Stitch Fix Inc. has sued the company in Delaware's Court of Chancery, alleging that from December 2020 through March 2022, the company misled the public about the effect that a direct-buy option was having on its subscription business....

