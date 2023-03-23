ICE Denies Claim It Outed Asylum-Seeker's Identity

By Micah Danney (March 23, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has denied a group of asylum-seekers' accusation that it illegally disclosed personal information about one of them in its Monday request for a deadline extension in the case, telling a Washington, D.C., federal judge on Wednesday that the details were already public....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS