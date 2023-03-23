CSX Reaches Sick Leave Deal With Electrical Workers' Union

By Emmy Freedman (March 23, 2023, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Transport company CSX reached a deal with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to provide the union's workers with paid sick leave, marking the seventh deal ensuring leave that the company has struck with unions since February, the company announced Wednesday....

