House GOP Can't Override Biden's Veto Of ESG Rule Rollback

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 23, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday couldn't override President Joe Biden's veto of a resolution Congress sent him earlier this month that attempted to invalidate a recently finalized rule from the U.S. Department of Labor on investment selection and environmental, social and governance factors....

