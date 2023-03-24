Judge Orders GM Parts Delivery To Prevent Production Woes

By Hayley Fowler (March 24, 2023, 6:16 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Friday ordered a parts manufacturer in Mexico accused of withholding hoses from a General Motors supplier to comply with its contract after the supplier warned that production of Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks will grind to a halt if the shipments aren't delivered....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS