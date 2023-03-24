Kuwait Minister's Theft Case Stayed, Paving The Way For Trial

By Grace Dixon (March 24, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A California state court has agreed to pause the government of Kuwait's suit accusing a former deputy prime minister of embezzling millions from the nation and hiding it in California real estate while an overlapping federal civil forfeiture case goes to trial....

