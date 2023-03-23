Serta Simmons Gets OK For Vote On Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (March 23, 2023, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday gave mattress manufacturer Serta Simmons Bedding permission to send its Chapter 11 plan out for a creditor vote after the company said it had adjusted the plan in response to creditor comments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS