Labor Law Blocks Unionized Workers' BIPA Claims In Illinois

By Lauraann Wood (March 23, 2023, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Federal labor law preempts state biometric privacy claims brought by employees who are covered by union contracts with broad management rights clauses, the Illinois Supreme Court said Thursday, aligning itself with federal precedent....

