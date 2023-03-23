Farmer Won't Get New Trial Over Syngenta MDL Media Deal

By Collin Krabbe (March 23, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday rejected a South Dakota farmer's bid for a new trial over an agreement wherein he helped a Minnesota attorney build mass tort litigation against Syngenta arising out of its commercialization of genetically modified corn seed that was not approved by Chinese authorities....

