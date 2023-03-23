Terraform CEO Arrested Abroad, Charged Over $40B Loss

By Stewart Bishop (March 23, 2023, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The founder and CEO of Terraform Labs was detained Thursday in Montenegro and charged in New York with defrauding investors in the platform's cryptocurrencies, an alleged scheme that wiped out $40 billion in market value when the digital assets collapsed....

