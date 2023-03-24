Harry Styles Reaches Deal With Alleged Counterfeiters

By Celeste Bott (March 24, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Four foreign-owned e-commerce stores have agreed to stop using the trademarks of Harry Styles and selling a wide variety of counterfeit products bearing his name, including "any reproductions, counterfeit copies or colorable imitations," according to a consent judgment signed off by an Illinois federal judge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS