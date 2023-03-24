Ohio Police Claim Privacy Violations In Afroman's Raid Videos

By Travis Bland (March 24, 2023, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A group of Ohio police officers who executed a warrant on the home of comedy rapper Afroman, known for his 2000 hit "Because I Got High," have launched a lawsuit alleging a violation of privacy after video footage from the raid was published online....

