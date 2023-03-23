Texas Bill To Subsidize New Gas Plants Draws Fire At Hearing

By Keith Goldberg (March 23, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas bill that would subsidize construction of new gas-fired power plants to operate during grid emergencies got a frosty reception in a state legislative hearing Thursday, with opponents arguing that the legislation would undermine the Lone Star State's competitive electricity market....

