9th Circ. Urged To Revive Sprout Baby Food Label Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 24, 2023, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A California couple urged the Ninth Circuit to revive their proposed class action against Sprout Baby Foods Inc. alleging it has misleading nutrient statements on its puree pouch products, arguing the trial court was mistaken in ruling that the parents needed to show the products are "per se harmful."...

