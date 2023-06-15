Justices Rule For Tribes In Native Adoption Case

By Caleb Symons (June 15, 2023, 10:37 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act, concluding that the 1978 federal law, which was designed to counter efforts to weaken Native American communities, does not illegally tread on state authority in regulating child-custody programs....

