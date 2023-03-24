Ex-Celadon Execs Reach Deal With SEC Over Fraud Claims

By Katryna Perera (March 24, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Following the dismissal last year of a criminal indictment against them, two former executives for trucking company Celadon Group Inc. have reached an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over their alleged roles in a scheme to hide tens of millions of dollars in losses for the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS