FTC Puts Lifetime Ban On Operators Of Auto Warranty Scam

By Kelly Lienhard (March 24, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The operators of an extended automobile warranties scam were handed a lifetime ban from telemarketing in a Florida federal court order on Thursday after being accused by the Federal Trade Commission of taking millions of dollars from consumers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS