Justices Experiment With Enablement Paths In Amgen IP Row

By Dani Kass (March 27, 2023, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday seemed confused as they grappled for more than an hour and a half over how many antibodies are actually covered by Amgen patents underlying the cholesterol drug Repatha, and how much experimentation it would take to reach the patents' full scope....

