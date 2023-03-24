Tech Exporter In US-Russia Scheme Asks To Forfeit Assets

By Brian Steele (March 24, 2023, 3:45 PM EDT) -- An Estonian company that admitted to participating in a plan to illegally export U.S. technology with military applications to Russia has asked a Connecticut federal judge to sentence it to forfeit all assets and allow it to shut down without further punishment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS