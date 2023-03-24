NH High Court Nixes Med. Monitoring In PFAS Class Action

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 24, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Tuesday said plaintiffs in a proposed federal class action seeking to hold Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics liable for contamination from "forever chemicals" may not recover medical monitoring costs as a remedy or as a cause of action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS