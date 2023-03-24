Deutsche Bank Settles Suit Over $1.6B In Madoff Claims

By Rick Archer (March 24, 2023, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. has told a New York federal judge that it has reached a deal with a pair of former Bernie Madoff feeder funds to settle Deutsche Bank's claim the funds reneged on their pledge to sell the bank $1.6 billion in bankruptcy claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS