Mich. Panel Reverses Sister Panel's Ruling In MedMal Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (March 24, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate panel determined that another panel on the same court was wrong to overturn a jury's $20 million verdict to the estate of a patient who died from unnecessary brain surgery, saying the first panel should not have granted judgment in favor of the hospital because it had already admitted negligence and the jury was only determining damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS