Mary Kay Can't Keep Retirement Payments, Texas Court Told

By Lauren Castle (March 24, 2023, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A former Mary Kay national sales director told a Texas appeals court that the cosmetics company should not cancel her retirement payments — even though a jury found she violated two employment agreements when she promoted a podcast to current employees....

