Ex-Trader Trims CFTC's Swap Price Manipulation Suit

By Craig Clough (March 24, 2023, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday trimmed claims from a count in the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's lawsuit against a trader in Japan who allegedly manipulated swap prices, finding that statements made by the trader did not have "a direct and significant connection" to the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS