Wildwood Mayor Admits To Lawyer-Connected Tax Charges

By Jake Maher (March 24, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The mayor of Wildwood, New Jersey, has admitted to lying on his tax returns over approximately $40,000 in compensation he received from a legal consulting company while he was a commissioner for the city, according to a Friday statement from U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger....

