Laid-Off Worker Sues Bed Bath & Beyond Under WARN Acts

By Brian Steele (March 24, 2023, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Bed Bath & Beyond and a subsidiary have failed to treat all of their workers fairly under the law while executing the planned closure of 400 stores nationwide, including the entire Harmon Face Values chain, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in New Jersey federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS