New Utah Laws Set Social Media Curfew For Children, Teens

By Ben Kochman (March 24, 2023, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A package of controversial bills signed into law in Utah this week that aim to protect children from becoming addicted to social media would bar Utah residents under the age of 18 from using apps such as TikTok after 10:30 p.m., and block them from using such platforms without getting parental consent....

