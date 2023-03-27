Trooper To Get State Police Harassment Docs For Cuomo Suit

By Andrew Strickler (March 27, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Breaking a discovery stalemate in a sexual harassment case against ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a federal judge said Monday that the New York State Police will have to turn over documents concerning about a half-dozen complaints of sexual harassment at the agency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS