Federal Judge Downs 'Rapid Release' Tylenol Suit

By Collin Krabbe (March 27, 2023, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action against Johnson & Johnson over allegations that consumers were misled to believe "rapid release" Tylenol gelcaps work faster than less expensive options, saying there is no foreseeable risk of harm....

