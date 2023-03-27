Wolters Kluwer Settles Georgia Age Discrimination Suit

By Tracey Read (March 27, 2023, 1:18 PM EDT) -- Wolters Kluwer has settled an age discrimination suit in which a former sales representative alleged that the information services company fired her for being an "old dinosaur," according to a minute sheet filed Friday in Georgia federal court....

