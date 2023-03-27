Arko Slams TravelCenters For Rejecting 'Superior' $1.4B Offer

By Elaine Briseño (March 27, 2023, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Arko Corp., which operates convenience stores across the country, is questioning TravelCenters of America Inc.'s decision to reject its $1.4 billion acquisition proposal that surpasses the $1.3 billion offer from oil and gas giant BP last month, according to a Monday announcement....

