Wachtell-Led Salesforce Avoids Proxy Fight With Elliott

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 27, 2023, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Software giant Salesforce, guided by Wachtell, has narrowly avoided a potential proxy contest with activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP, with the two companies announcing on Monday that Elliott no longer plans to nominate board directors at Salesforce's upcoming annual meeting....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS