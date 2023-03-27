Justices Ask For SG Input On BofA Escrow Interest Fight

By Nate Beck (March 27, 2023, 11:06 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the Solicitor General to weigh in on New York's attempt to force Bank of America NA to pay interest on mortgage escrow accounts after the Second Circuit sided with the lender in September....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS