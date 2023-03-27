Enviro Groups Seek To Revive Suit Over Miss. River Plan

By Celeste Bott (March 27, 2023, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Counsel for environmental groups attacking the federal government's efforts to change the flow of the Mississippi River told the Seventh Circuit on Monday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needed to prepare comprehensive, not piecemeal, mitigation plans to reduce the century-long project's harms to fish and wildlife....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS