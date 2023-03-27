Former Lord Exec Too Late To File Stock Buyback Suit

By Matthew Santoni (March 27, 2023, 1:43 PM EDT) -- The former chief legal officer of Lord Corp. waited too long to file a lawsuit alleging a company employee failed to inform him of its pending sale prior to a buyback of the ex-executive's stock, according to a Pennsylvania federal judge who said the Keystone State's statute of limitations applied....

