High Court Skips Review Of Fed. Circ.'s 1-Line Orders Again

By Andrew Karpan (March 27, 2023, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court quickly passed on the opportunity to look at the Federal Circuit's use of one-sentence Rule 36 rulings, turning down on Monday a petition from a one-time Qualcomm engineer whose patent company accuses YouTube of ripping off a collection of his early web-era patents....

