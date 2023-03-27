DOD Gets Electronic Cooling Tech Patent Suit Dismissed

By Daniel Wilson (March 27, 2023, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has dismissed a case alleging a U.S. Department of Defense research project involving several major defense contractors infringed electronics cooling technology patents, saying the patent holder hadn't pointed to any specific infringing devices....

