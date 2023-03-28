Philly Firm Facing $13M Texas Suit Over Unpaid Loans

By Jack Rodgers (March 28, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia law firm that recently saw an ex-partner sentenced to six months in prison on fraud charges has been hit with a lawsuit in Texas state court from a litigation funder that claims it is owed some $13.5 million from an unpaid loan....

