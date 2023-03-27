Ex-Guam Soccer Boss Avoids Prison For FIFA Bribes

By Stewart Bishop (March 27, 2023, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday spared a former FIFA official and president of the Guam soccer federation from serving any prison time, years after he admitted to taking nearly $1 million in bribes in exchange for taking sides in internal power struggles among the leadership of global soccer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS