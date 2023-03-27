Drivers Lodge Calif. Labor Claims Against Asian Grocery

By Abby Wargo (March 27, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- An online Asian and Hispanic grocery store has been breaking California labor law by overdeducting drivers' tips, failing to provide them with proper unpaid breaks, endangering their health and safety, and misclassifying some as independent contractors, two drivers alleged in a new lawsuit in state court....

