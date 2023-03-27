Chancery Combines Suits Seeking Visa Docs About Porn Sites

By Jeff Montgomery (March 27, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Grant & Eisenhofer PA, Wolf Popper LLP and Saxena White PA won a Delaware Chancery Court's permission Monday to consolidate their three stockholder suits seeking documents related to Visa Inc.'s payment processing for the parent of online pornography providers linked to distribution of child pornography....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS