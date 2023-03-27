TD Bank Inks $4.9M Settlement To Seized Funds Suit

By Katryna Perera (March 27, 2023, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Current and former TD Bank account holders asked a New Jersey federal judge Monday to give the first OK to a $4.9 million settlement they reached with TD Bank NA over claims that the bank opened accounts in customers' names without their permission and seized funds and fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS