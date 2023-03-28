Champion Petfoods Beats Suit Alleging Harmful Heavy Metals

By Gina Kim (March 28, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge tossed a dog trainer's proposed class action Monday that alleged Champion Petfoods' products contain unsafe amounts of heavy metals that got her dog sick, finding the plaintiff failed to show the level of metals was excessive and that her "dog is apparently okay (and fed)."...

