CNN Fights Punitive Damages Claim In Defamation Suit

By Carolina Bolado (March 28, 2023, 5:38 PM EDT) -- CNN told a Florida appeals court Tuesday that a lower court erred in allowing a doctor to add a punitive damages claim to his defamation suit over a story about pediatric surgery mortality rates at a West Palm Beach hospital, arguing that the doctor presented no evidence of express malice on the part of the network to back up the claim....

